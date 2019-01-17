Martyn Waghorn on why Derby County are full of belief in penalty shoot-outs after dramatic FA Cup win at Southampton

Forward Martyn Waghorn revealed Derby County were oozing in confidence as they prepared to take spot-kicks in their 5-3 penalty shoot-out win at Southampton last night.

The Rams fought back from 2-0 down after Harry Wilson and Waghorn scored two late goals to seal their spot in the FA Cup fourth round.

“It really doesn’t bother me going first. I love the pressure,” Waghorn said.

“As a striker with a free shot on goal and a chance to score another goal. It doesn’t bother me – I’ve took them before and missed them, I’ve took them before and scored them, it’s one of those things. I just enjoy scoring goals.”

“We have a 100 percent record scoring penalties, it gives us confidence going up there.

“I’ve always been told to stick to your guns, know where you are going and just be confident and hit it true. We have got great quality in the squad and again that shows in taking penalties.”

The former Ipswich man was also full of praise for Derby’s never-say-die attitude.

“To be honest when we come up against these Premier League sides we just go into them with no fear. We are a young side, we are hungry, and we want to go as far as we can in the cup and I think that showed,” he said.

“Obviously, it is about the quality and weathering the storm a couple of times, but it shows the character that we have in the team with the young lads and the boys coming on. It was a typical FA Cup night.”

Derby will face Accrington Stanley away in the next round.