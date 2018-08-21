MATCH PREVIEW: Derby County v Ipswich Town

Derby County host Ipswich Town on Tuesday night as Frank Lampard looks to avoid a third successive League defeat after a less than convincing start to his managerial career.

Ipswich, meanwhile, travel to Derby in search of their first League win of the season.

Here, Joe Lightfoot previews the fixture.

History

These two Championship old boys have considerable history. In fact, since the beginning of the Championship, these two clubs have faced each other on no less than 26 occasions. History will tell us that the home advantage, in this fixture, is utterly disabled. In the last three seasons, neither side has been able to take away any more than three points away from the other. Of those six matches, Derby won all three of their away fixtures, and lost all of their home ties. Pride Park has been a somewhat happy hunting ground for Ipswich who haven’t lost there since November 2006.

Last time out

Ipswich’s most recent win at Pride Park ended in the same scoreline as their last three meetings away at Derby, with a 1-0 victory. Callum Connolly scored after just five minutes in what was otherwise a very uneventful encounter.

Form

Both sides head into Tuesday night’s fixture in poor form. Derby have lost their last two league matches and have taken just three points from a possible nine. Ipswich have gone one worse and taken away just two points. A 1-1 draw at home to Aston Villa with just ten men for an entire half (and some) would have felt a lot more like a victory though.

Injury and team news

Derby look as though they will have to make do without the services of Tom Huddlestone and Curtis Davies for another game as both look to recover from short-term injuries. Craig Forsyth, Mason Bennett and David Nugent all came on as substitutes in Derby’s recent defeat to Millwall and impressed - they could well challenge for a place in the starting 11.

Ipswich will miss winger Tayo Edun, who scored on their opening day of the season, through suspension after he picked up a red card in his most recent match against Aston Villa.

Players to watch

Derby County- Martyn Waghorn:

The striker who came with a hefty price tag hasn’t managed to hit the ground running just yet. In his first two starts for The Rams he has looked out of character and been involved in very few goal scoring chances. There would surely be no better moment though than to score your first goal against the team you have just signed from: Waghorn left Ipswich just last month and will be hoping to show the travelling Ipswich fans what they are missing out on.

Ipswich Town - Gwion Edwards

The Welsh winger has already found the net for Ipswich this season in their 2-2 draw at home to Blackburn. Edwards is a confident right-sided player. His counterpart at Derby may give Edwards something to thrive off. Derby are unsettled on a regular left-back. They have already used three players in that position and don’t seem convinced with any of them.

Odds

According to ‘bet365’ Derby are clear favourites at 4/5. A draw is thought to be the second most likely outcome at 13/5. Ipswich are the outsiders at 17/4 for an away victory.

Prediction

1-1

There are rarely too many goals in this fixture. Both sides are still trying to find their feet and don’t possess enough confidence to really take the game into their hands. Derby will end their hoodoo at home to Ipswich but only in the form of a quite lifeless draw.