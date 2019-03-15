‘Mel Morris’ faith in Derby County academy starting to pay off’

The trio of home games that have just been played has seen a return to the more attacking Derby County side of earlier in the season.

Despite only picking up five points, the overall play has been so much better. Starting with a win against Wigan which saw a wonder goal by Mason Bennett to the draws against Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City, the football on show has been more pleasing to the eye.

The last game against Stoke City was frustrating with Derby dominating and unable to find the back of the net. Visiting keeper Jack Butland was in fine form and thwarted Rams efforts to clinch all three points.

Another youngster saw first team action on Wednesday night. Jayden Mitchell-Lawson came on late in the second half and looked lively in the few minutes he has had. Frank Lampard hasn’t been afraid to give our younger players a chance and it is beginning to pay dividends.

Jayden Bogle broke into the first team this season and his performances have led to speculation that the likes of Burnley and Bournemouth were tempted to put in bids during the last transfer window. A figure of £8m was banded about, but fortunate for us this never came to fruition.

It could be next season that we have to rely more and more on the youngsters.

With many players set to depart as their contracts run down, and no budget for big spending, we may have to look to the youth players within the club. There’s several players already knocking on the door for a place in the match day squad.

Apart from Mitchell-Lawson, Max Bird, Tyree Wilson and Lee Buchanan have been involved along with Calum MacDonald. Luke Thomas will return to the club after a good season with Coventry.

Mel Morris has invested heavily in the academy and it now looks like his faith is beginning to pay off.

That said, we will probably have to look into the loan market again to compliment what we have. However, that’s issues for the summer and we are now in a seventeen day break without a game. This is a good time for the likes of Mason Bennett and Mason Mount to get themselves match fit again.

Mount especially has been missed and our attacking threat has been reduced during his absence. Hopefully he will return for the visit of Rotherham United on the 30th.