Mick Norbury makes rapid return to Belper Town

Mick Norbury has been re-appointed assistant manager at Belper Town.

Norbury’s return comes less than 48 hours after the Nailers confirmed he had resigned from his post at the club.

“Before breaking up for Christmas I had news that was going to make it difficult for me to commit to my role as assistant manager,” said Norbury.

“This would have been unfair on the lads, the gaffer and the club to carry on when I couldn't give 100%. I reluctantly handed in my resignation but since then circumstances have changed again.

“I spoke to Grant to see if it was possible to come back and finish off what we have started and I'm glad to say that he spoke to the club and they agreed.

“So, we go again on Saturday - COYN.”