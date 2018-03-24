Nailers make their point to thwart former players

Ten-man Belper Town stretched their unbeaten run to four matches with a goalless home draw against Evo-Stik League Division One South play-off hopefuls Stamford.

Belper defended valiantly following Jake Carlisle’s 79th minute sending-off to earn their deserved point.

Stamford included four ex-Belper players — Danny Haystead, Kieran and Bradley Wells, and Michael Armstrong.

But the Belper back line was successful in containing a potent forward line of the two Wells.

Despite some robust aerial challenges, keeper Joe Searson-Smithard kept his goal intact.

Bradley Wells had a shot on the turn in the 16th minute that swerved away from the near post, and Searson-Smithard had to be smart to push away an in swinging corner.

Kieran Wells came closest to a goal on 27 minutes when he nearly caught out Searson-Smiithard with a surprise hook shot, which was pushed away from the top corner by the Belper keeper.The home side’s best effort came from Lee Williamson on 38 minutes, who showed good close control to bring the ball down before sending his dipping volley wide.

Haydn Goddard almost caught out former Belper stopper Dan Haystead with a curling free kick that eluded everyone.

In the second period Belper enjoyed good possession in the middle of the half, but couldn’t fashion an opening.

A scoreless draw had looked likely for some time, however when Jake Carlisle received a second yellow card on 79 minutes, and subsequently a red, the odds turned in favour of the visitors.

But the closest Stamford came to snatching a winner was when an 87th minute corner kick was deflected on to the foot of the post.

Dominic Allen, skipper for the day, then threw himself in front of a fiercely volley from Bradley Fortnam-Tomlinson as the Nailers claimed a point.