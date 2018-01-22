Nailers secure first home victory of Webster’s reign

Belper Town edged a close encounter with Corby Town to secure their first home win under Aaron Webster’s stewardship - and their first for almost two months.

The only goal of the game came in the 74th-minute when Lee Williamson converted Dylan Garnett’s cross for his third in two games to give Nailers the win.

Webster selected the same starting 11 that did so well at Alvechurch however there was one change on the bench as Alex Steadman was fit again and replaced Kieran O’Connell.

O’Connell was absent from the squad following his move to South Normanton Athletic on a dual registration basis in midweek.

It was Corby Town’s first outing since New Year’s day and the first time The Steelman have visited the Marston’s Stadium in recent memory.

Belper showed up well in the early stages and came close to an opener through Sam Birks’ attempted lob but as the half wore on the two teams cancelled each other out.

Nailers did survive a penalty scare, however, when the referee pointed to the spot after Max Thornberry handled inside the penalty area, only for the official to retract his decision due to an offside.

Callum Lloyd forced Sam Wilson into a save from 15 yards out on the stroke of half time but it remained goalless at the break.

The hosts were improved in the second half; Williamson saw a snap shot rise over the target, Birks lacked the power in his effort to trouble the away keeper and Leandro Browne’s acrobatic scissor kick clipped the top of the bar.

The breakthrough arrived after good work from Garnett who wrestled the ball away from the full back and his cross was fired high into the net by Williamson. Belper had to weather a late surge of corners but held on for the win.

Belper Town: Roberts, Thornberry, Goddard, Allen, Guy, Harrison, Browne, Lloyd, Birks (Steadman 84), Williamson, Garnett (Steele 85). Subs not used: Baldwin, Hallahan, Cole.

Corby: Wilson, Anton, Warburton, Malone, Dearle, Robinson, Bettles (Garvie 71), Kennedy, Lobjoit, Leslie (Trainer 65), Crawford. Subs not used: McBride, Smith.

Referee: Kevin Saunby.

Attendance: 229.