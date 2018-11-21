Nailers skipper hails good form

Belper Town captain Alex Peterson has highlighted the importance positive momentum can play as his side look to make it three wins on the bounce this weekend.

The Nailers host Loughborough Dynamo in the Evo-Stik East Division having enjoyed a 2-0 win at Frickley Athletic last weekend and then a 2-1 success over AFC Mansfield in the Integro League Cup on Tuesday night.

And with winning breeding confidence, Peterson believes there will be no excuses when Dynamo visit the Silver X Stadium on Saturday.

He said: “They had a great win at home to the league leaders Morpeth last weekend so will be on a high from that, but we’re also in a positive frame of mind following our two wins.

“Against Mansfield, the gaffer (Grant Black) kept the same eleven as had started at Frickley, such is his belief that continuity and momentum can play such a big part.

“It’s a great chance to get another win on Saturday and whilst we won’t be underestimating Loughborough, we honestly feel that on our day we can beat anyone and the results we’ve picked up against some of the top sides shows that.”

Peterson, who along with several of his team-mates worked with the management team of Grant Black and Mick Norbury at Ossett Town last season, says he’s enjoyed his time in the Amber Valley so far and is confident the Nailers can challenge for the top positions.

He said: “I’ve played under Grant for the last three years so I know what he expects from me and vice-versa.

“All of us who played under him before know he values us as people as well as players and that keeps team spirit really strong.

“I’ve enjoyed being at a club which receives such great support both on and off the pitch and the club as a whole has been brilliant with all of us.

“Realistically, we know we are capable of challenging for at least a play-off place. We have had some great results this season but also thrown away seven or eight points late on in games, which had we not done would have seen us in the top three or four.

“So if we can eradicate those kind of situations and keep performing as we know we can, then I see no reason why we can’t be up there and that’s what we aim at every game.”