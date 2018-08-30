Nottingham Forest winger Gil Dias’ injury time goal against Newcastle United costs one unlucky punter £29,000

Gil Dias’s injury time goal for Nottingham Forest in their EFL Cup tie with Newcastle United didn’t sit well with Magpies fans - or that of one unlucky punter.

Forest won the second round tie 3-1 at the City Ground.

Danny Turner (@BigT_14) had predicted the game would finish 2-1 to the Reds and if it had he would have been in line to win £29,000, after predicting the correct score on three other matches on Wednesday night.

He had Everton to win 3-1 against Rotherham (9/1), Millwall to beat Plymouth 3-2 (28/1)and Watford to win 2-0 over Reading (9/1), with only Dias’ goal preventing him from making it a clean sweep for a 28,999/1 success.

He posted on Twitter: “Feel sick @skybet got lucky”.

Hundreds of replies, thousands of retweets and more than 7K likes have followed.

Newcastle were in uproar as the goal came moments after a penalty claim was turned down which if scored would have made it 2-2 and almost certainly taken the tie to penalties.