On loan Notts County keeper defying his years

Young goalkeeper Joe Searson-Smithurst defied his years in Saturday’s goalless draw with Stamford, according to Belper Town manager Aaron Webster.

Searson-Smithurst is on loan at the Marston’s Stadium for the remainder of the season from League Two side Notts County.

Belper keeper Joe Searson-Smithurst. Pic by Tim Harrison.

Since making his Nailers debut at Carlton, he has been part of the team which has gone unbeaten in their last four Evo-Stik League South Division fixtures.

The latest in that March run came at home to play-off contenders Stamford on Saturday where Searson-Smithurst picked up a second clean sheet.

Webster said: “He played like a man on Saturday. There are going to be times when the opposition will look to charge him but he handled it very well.

“He’s a young keeper and it’s going to be a different game for him with us - different to training with Notts. He’ll be tested physically in the air. Stamford charged him from their first corner.

“It looked like they had targeted him from set pieces but he stood up like a man. He looked big and strong and confident and he deserved his clean sheet. I was very pleased with him.”