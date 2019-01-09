Belper United boss David Moon believes his side can rival anyone in the East Midlands Counties League Premier Division.

The Green Army are enjoying a winning three-game run following victories over Sherwood Colliery, Gedling Miners Welfare and West Bridgford.

A collection of nine points and 14 goals has lifted Moon’s men to seventh in the standings ahead of Saturday’s match with second-placed Selston FC.

“We want to be finishing in the top six,” said Moon. “Last year we were fifth.

“Looking at the top four or five in the league they have got a fantastic budget which is able to get them players from higher leagues.

“Our aim is top six which will then qualify us for the FA Cup again and also then the FA Vase.

“Longer term we want to keep building on things, whether that be the next round of the FA Cup and FA Vase, or trying to compete with the top two in the league.”

And added: “We’ve got Selston on Saturday, who are second in the table, it’ll be a tough game but we’re very confident of competing with them with the lads we’ve got.

“On our day we can upset any team in this league.”

Moon and assistant Adam Burton took over the first team reins in November after Matt Collins left the club for a coaching opportunity at a Championship club.