On the whistle report: Notts County 2-1 Belper Town - FA Cup fourth qualifying round

Belper Town's FA Cup adventure ended at the fourth qualifying round stage at Meadow Lane, with National League side Notts County coming from behind to win 2-1.

The Nailers' noisy 1,700 supporters were in dreamland when Danny Gordon curled in a spectacular opener on 12 minutes from fully 20 yards.

But Notts gradually found a foothold in the tie and levelled on 29 minutes when Enzio Boldewijn cut in from the right and finished neatly into the bottom corner.

Belper keeper Ryan Musslewhite performed heroics at times to keep Notts at bay but he could do nothing to stop Kyle Wootton's winner on 75 minutes.

A flowing move which involved Sean Shields and Regan Booty saw the latter provide a defence-splitting pass for Wootton to apply the finish.

The visitors from the BetVictor NPL South-East threw everything at their hosts late on but couldn't find a goal to take the tie to a replay.

Magpies: Slocombe, McCrory, Turner, Doyle (c), Dennis (Thomas 80), Boldewijn, Rawlinson, Wootton, Booty, Kelly-Evans, Shields (Tyson 80). Subs: Fitzsimons, Rose, Bakayogo, Brindley, Osborne.

Nailers: Musselwhite, Bryant (Milner 80), Clark, Bertram, South (c), Watt, Robson (Waldram 73), Ridley (Wright 64), Peterson, Gordon, Curtis. Subs: Pugh, Kozluk, Dawes, Thompson.

Goals: Boldewijn 29, Wootton 75 (Notts); Gordon 12 (Belper).

Bookings: Tyson 86 (Notts); Watt 35, Robson 41 (Belper).

Referee: Martin Woods.

Attendance: 5,729 (1,718).