'Only a matter of time' before once Sheffield Wednesday, Nottingham Forest and QPR defender departs Aberdeen - Championship rumours

The latest rumours from around the Championship today (14th August 2019).

Sheffield Wednesday's chances of landing Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna look to have improved, with his manager claiming it's 'only a matter of time' until the Scotland ace moves on. (Sheffield Star)

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has revealed that he will be offering a number of the club's exciting young talents out on loan, as they look to build their first team experience. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Leeds United are said to have turned down a number of offers from European sides for their talisman Pablo Hernandez, as interest increases in the veteran midfielder increases. (The Athletic)

Reading starlet Danny Loader has told fans he's fully focused on the Royals this season, despite seeing a summer move to Wolves fall through at the last minute. (Birmingham Mail)

Bolton Wanderers have been linked with a move for Leeds United defender Conor Shaughnessy, as the cash-strapped club look to bolster their ranks. (HITC)

Celtic are still keen on a move for Derby County defender Max Lowe, as their quest to replace star left-back Kieran Tierney continues. (Daily Record)