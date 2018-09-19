‘Only a matter of time before this Derby County youngster is selected for an England U21s squad’

Two games, one point but two very different performances over the past four days.

The less said about Saturday’s game the better! The worst performance of the season so far when it comes to discipline with both Tom Lawrence and manager Frank Lampard receiving red cards from the referee.

Rotherham may not have any star names, but they gave us a lesson in self belief and team work. We put in a dreadful performance that got what it deserved and thats absolutely nothing.

Fast forward to Tuesday night and a tricky looking fixture against Blackburn Rovers.

This produced the best team performance of the season despite the game ending goalless.

From start to finish there was really only one side taking the initiative and how we didn’t score still baffles me.

Mason Mount can’t have failed to impress England manager Gareth Southgate who was in attendance.

His non stop work from kick off to the final whistle must have been noted by our national team manager. Mount also came close to scoring when a free kick smashed against the cross bar in the second half.

Another player who can’t have failed to impress was academy product Jayden Bogle. He has been outstanding since breaking into the first team and surely it’s only a matter of time before he is selected for the England Under-21 squad.

Bogle is showing maturity and composure beyond his years. His link-up play with Mason Bennet certainly caught the eye.

One area where we do need to improve is in front of goal. David Nugent isn’t getting to the scoresheet often enough and maybe now it is time to give Jack Marriott or Martyn Waghorn a run in the side. Both have only played bit parts since their moves to Pride Park.

The return from injury of Harry Wilson will put some pressure on Florian Jozefzoon for a place on the wing. Mason Bennett will surely keep his place after his recent run of form.

Tom Lawrence will find it difficult breaking into the starting eleven when he returns from injury. The many options we now have in the wide positions means he cannot just assume he will be selected. His red card at Rotherham was for an unnecessary and reckless challenge. He could be left to regret his actions.

One thing that was noticeable on Tuesday night was the poor attendance - 23,000 is poor by Derbby’s standards and taking into account that we have 21,000 season ticket holders and also the travelling fans, it would appear that the pay as you go fans are staying away in large numbers.

Is it because of the cost of match day tickets, or is it a result of the stupid decision to allow midweek games to be available on the red button of Sky TV? One thing is for sure and that is something is having a negative effect on the gates!