OPINION: Comprehensive win for Derby County is pleasing but tougher test is ahead

The big question going into this weekend’s clash with Bolton Wanderers was could the Rams make it two wins in a row after scraping a win at Preston?

It was pleasing to witness not only that they could, but winning comprehensively by 3-0.

Bolton are a side that has endured a season of struggle and needed to secure three points in their fight to move away from the relegation trap door, but Saturday they failed to get to grips with the game in which Derby won in convincing fashion.

Tom Lawrence scored for a second successive game. Is he now beginning to hit the form that we wished for when signing him at the start of the season?

Only time will tell, but for him to suddenly burst into a run of good form right now could prove crucial!

Of course Matej Vydra scored again and this time nothing as spectacular as the usual strikes.

Tapping in a loose ball after the goalkeeper could only parry a shot from David Nugent. It is the job of a striker though to be ready for such chances.

Alex Pearce enjoyed a second successive game after coming in for Richard Keogh and even found himself on the scoresheet with the opening goal, heading in a corner from Joe Ledley.

We travel to the league leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday night and for obvious reasons this is the most difficult fixture that we have left on paper. The game however is not won on paper and some real grit and determination will be needed to bring home any points.

What we will need to see is the Derby side that feared no one going into the new year.

We may have to grind out a result and have a little luck, but Wolves aren’t unbeatable and any kind of a result there will be a great gift for the fans!.