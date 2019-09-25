OPINION: Goal at Leeds United could be a springboard for Chris Martin and Derby County

Our Rams columnist Andy Buckley-Taylor assesses the draw at Leeds United:

Last weekend saw Derby with an improved result, but no great improvement in performance at Elland Road where we snatched a point and committed a robbery that Dick Turpin himself would have been impressed with!

The failure by our hosts to take advantage of the domination of play allowed us to snatch a draw right at the death through a goal by Chris Martin who celebrated by showing his sheer delight to be back on the score sheet for The Rams.

Martin was once our most valuable attacking player, but that all changed when Nigel Pearson loaned him out to Fulham and subsequent loans to Reading and Hull City have made him become a bit of a forgotten man when it comes to Derby team planning

He has divided opinion during debates already this season and although I recognise his last good season was the loan at Fulham, the disrespect some fans have shown him beggars belief. This is a player that scored 60 goals in three seasons! He was a free transfer and so has been one of the better signings made in the past decade, especially when you look at the fees paid for many players who failed to shine.

I for one am delighted to see Martin back on the score sheet. He was involved in the move early and was there to finish it off. It was a well-worked goal too, as a great cross by Max Lowe reached Jamie Paterson who laid it on perfectly for Martin to hit home and complete a real smash and grab to steal a point.

I actually believe that with Martyn Waghorn currently playing in a wider role, Martin could perhaps link up well playing with Jack Marriott. It’s certainly worth a look. He could be useful in holding the ball up and bringing Marriott into play more. The current style of play doesn’t allow Marriott to play to his own strengths.

Perhaps this coming weekend's meeting with Birmingham will see Martin tried out as a starter again?

Birmingham will be a good test to see if Philip Cocu can get the team to kick start the season and move away from the basement. The Blues though are no mugs and have that payer who always manages to shine against us in Lucasz Jutkiewicz. He is a very underrated player who is always a handful for defences.

As I have said many times before, we need to get cracking and get some more points on the board.