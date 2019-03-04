Aston Villa

Our Derby County player ratings from Aston Villa make grim reading

Derby County were beaten 4-0 at Aston Villa on Saturday with all four goals coming in the first-half.

Here, our Rams writer Mark Duffy gives his verdict on each player who featured at Villa Park.

1. Scott Carson - 6

Looked wobbly early on, including dropping a cross, and could perhaps have done better on the first goal. Made a couple of good stops after the break, however.
2. Andre Wisdom - 5

Looked rusty and didn't get much help.
3. Fikayo Tomori - 5

Tormented by the Villa front line and as exposed as most of his fellow defenders.
4. Richard Keogh - 5

Steady on the ball but again, exposed too often.
