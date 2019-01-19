Own goal proves costly as Nailers settle for a point

Belper Town scored both goals in a hard fought home encounter against Frickley Athletic, but had to settle for a share of the points.

Piteu Crouz opened the scoring for the Nailers but a Craig Nelthorpe own goal meant they had to settle for a 1-1 Evo-Stik League Division One East draw

Jacob Hazel had an early chance in the fifth minute but shot wide when well placed, then with the Nailers taking the initiative in the early stages Louis Quandary shot straight at Hugo Warhurst.

The Nailers took the lead on 17 minutes when Crouz received the ball just inside the penalty and, in one clean move, turned and hit the ball just inside the near post to give the Nailers the early advantage.

Frickley, who looked a more accomplished team than when Belper beat them in November, fought back and Thomas Burgin went close with an acrobatic overhead kick.

Anthony Wilson saw his close range effort deflected over the bar and with Belper having to defend a little more than they would have preferred, the visitors equalised in fortunate circumstances.

Deep into first-half added-on time, Hazel caught the Nailers on the back foot with a perfectly flighted cross into the six yard area, and the unfortunate Nelthorpe met the ball facing the wrong way and diverted it into his own goal.

The visitors starting the second period strongly and Danny Gordon headed off the line twice in a minute.

Sam Colbear, who was leading the line, sent Crouz away in the 49th minute, but his shot was blocked.

Belper’s Alfred Thompson cleared a Todd Jordan header off the line before the home side produced one of their best moves of the half, culminating with Sam Colbear shooting just over.

Connor Smith might have won it for the visitors in an end-to-end second half on 68 minutes after exchanging passes with a team-mate, but his shot went straight at Leigh Overton.