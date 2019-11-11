Peterson pounces twice as unbeaten Belper Town see off strugglers

Ice-cold Alex Peterson struck twice to give Belper Town a hard-earned 2-1 victory away to resilient strugglers Wisbech Town on Saturday.

After returning to winning ways at Buxton in midweek, the unbeaten Nailers saw off the bottom-three outfit thanks to Peterson’s first-half efforts and now sit eighth in the BetVictor Northern Premier League, South-East Division table, only five points behind leaders Carlton Town.

George Milner on the charge for Belper Town.

Belper’s customary, high-energy start yielded the opening goal after only four minutes when a cross by George Milner was nodded on by Danny South for Peterson to drill past ‘keeper Sam Wilson.

Riece Bertram then forced Wilson into a couple of saves, and chances also fell to Charlie Dawes and Milner before the second goal three minutes from the break.

This time, South’s pass through the heart of the Wisbech rearguard found Milner in space, and he unselfishly squared for Peterson to shoot low and wide of the ‘keeper.

The travelling Nailers fans might have expected Belper to add more goals in the second half. But to their credit, Wisbech got things together and halved the deficit on 65 through substitute Declan Rodgers when the ball wasn’t cleared properly.

Belper had to dig deep to repel the hosts’ valiant efforts. But Rodgers’ dipping shot was the only serious scare they had, while at the other end, they had a goal disallowed for offside when Nathan Curtis volleyed home, and Wilson pulled off a terrific save to deny Derry Robson

BELPER LINE-UP -- Musselwhite/ Bryant, Clark, Wright, South, Bertram, Curtis, Robson (Gordon 87), Peterson, Milner, Dawes (Ridley 67). Subs unused: Swaine, Waldram, Ogley.