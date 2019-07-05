Phillip Cocu keen to start new adventure at Derby County helm

Phillip Cocu is keen to start his Derby County adventure after the former Dutch international was confirmed Frank Lampard’s successor on Friday.

Cocu has penned a four-year contract at Pride Park Stadium and is set to meet his first team squad in Florida for a 10-day training camp, along with his new coaching staff.

The 48-year-old will be joined by assistant manager Chris van der Weerden and specialist first team coach Twan Scheepers, while Shay Given will remain as head goalkeeping coach.

“I am pleased and honoured to confirm that Derby County will be my new club and can’t wait to meet with the team and the fans to start this adventure together,” said Cocu, who racked up 800 club appearances and four league titles in a long and distinguished playing career for the likes of Barcelona and PSV Eindhoven.

And it is at PSV where he has enjoyed the majority of his success as a coach - leading them to three Dutch league titles in five full seasons in charge between 2013 and 2018.

Commenting on his appointment, Derby’s executive chairman Mel Morris said: “We are delighted to welcome Phillip Cocu as our new manager.

“We are continuing to develop our philosophy at Derby County and from the first conversation with Phillip, and his team, it was very clear they share similar views.

“The fit is strong.

“We want to build on the momentum that we have in our style of play, our club values, and the increasingly important role of our academy. Phillip and his team understand the need and benefits of this approach.”

Morris revealed the club’s specific criteria in their search for Lampard’s replacement, who was unveiled as the new Chelsea boss this week, which included: a style of football, managerial success at a high level, developing and improving both young and experienced players, distinguished playing career, building player values, similar philosophy and values as Derby County and experience and desire to harness data analytics and sports science.

“Phillip has an excellent track record of achievement in his managerial career with a proven ability to develop players to drive both tangible success and value,” added Morris. “We are looking forward to Phillip leading us into the new season.”