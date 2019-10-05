Phillip Cocu left satisfied with Derby County display after seeing off Luton Town

Phillip Cocu says he was pleased with his Derby County players' performance despite luck being on their side in the win over Luton.

A freak own goal and a cross that went straight into the net secured a 2-0 victory, making it five games unbeaten in the process for the Rams.

And Cocu is delighted to be going into the international break in such a positive run of form.

He said: "The game saw us play well, especially in the first-half, and we could have scored with the chances we created ourselves, but in the end the two moments of luck have been decisive.

"We put in a lot of energy and did well at the back, with Graeme Shinnie and Krystian Bielik in control in the middle.

"The clean sheet was important, so we are happy to have that too."

Cocu felt the performances of Shinnie and Tom Lawrence were crucial to the three points, Shinnie making his first league start for Derby and Lawrence again featuring following his recent arrest for drink-driving, although Mason Bennett wasn't in the matchday squad.

Cocu said: "Shinnie's work-rate is always there, he has just had to take some time to adjust to the way we play which is different to what he's used to.

"I asked Tom if he wanted to play and he said he did and he did well and worked hard for the team. Mason is a different kind of character and we felt it better to give him some rest."

Having gone into the last international break on the back of a 3-0 loss at Brentford, Cocu has been pleased with the response seen then which has seen them draw three and win two of the games since.

He said: "We said after Brentford that it couldn't happen again and we have worked on lots of things, particularly defending set pieces and I have seen improvements in that today."