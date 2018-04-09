Play-off chasers put a stop to Belper’s unbeaten run

Belper Town’s unbeaten run of five games came to an abrupt end with the visit of Frickley Athletic who hit six goals without reply and consolidated their play off ambitions.

Nailers had a half chance to take the lead on five minutes when Sam Birks nearly capitalised on a poor back pass but Daniel Burns got back quickly to deny the young striker a shooting opportunity.

Frickley’s top scorer Jacob Hazel, formerly of Chesterfield FC, headed the Blues in front on 14 minutes and so began the unraveling of Belper’s confidence that their previous unbeaten run had given them.

Two minutes later the visitors had scored their second of the afternoon when Burns headed a corner kick well beyond Joe Searson-Smithard in the Belper goal. Frickley skipper Jameel Ible put a header wide of the target from a Tyler Walton cross on 28 minutes and soon afterwards they had the three points in their pockets when Hazel swept home a Ben Algar pass from the left.

Former Nailers’ player Nicky Darker nudged the ball over the line after Burns had headed a far post cross towards goal.

Further misfortune hit Belper on 65 minutes when the returning Jake Carlisle sustained an injury and was replaced by Jake McIntosh for his debut.

Frickley were in control of the game at this stage and it came as no surprise when Hazel completed his hat trick when he drilled a 15 yard effort into the net. Belper’s only shot on target came in the 74th minute when a poor pass gave Cameron Steele the opportunity to advance on goal but his shot went directly to Jake Turner in the Blues’ goal.

Frickley left their best goal until last.

Thomas Dugdale will be forever grateful that his superb over head kick was captured on video as the ball flew across goal and in off the far post. It was an excellent strike and one that marked the difference in class of the two teams.

Belper: Searson-Smithard, Thornberry, Hunt, Allen, Carlisle (McIntosh 66), Harrison, Garnett (Steele 32), lloyd, Birks, Williamson, Jebbison (Daniels 32). Referee: Tom Fell. Att: 213.