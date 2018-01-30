POLL RESULTS: Majority against use of VAR in football

The results are in...

Yesterday we asked if you were for or against the use of VAR in football.

Its introduction and application has been the centre of much debate following Saturday’s FA Cup fourth round tie between Liverpool and West Brom.

On-field official Craig Pawson took guidance from a video assistant referee more than once and assessed replays of a key incident on a touchline television screen.

To add to the drama the match was also shown live on BT Sport and discussed widely before, during and after the Baggies dumped Liverpool out of the cup.

And now you the readers have had your voices heard as well, taking part in an online poll to determine who is for and against VAR.

The results showed a 60-40 majority WERE NOT in favour of VAR.

