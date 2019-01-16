Premier League Live: Chelsea and Atletico Madrid at impasse over Alvaro Morata Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Chelsea hit snag in selling Alvaro Morata. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Alvaro Morata current future is in doubt. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) Duffers’ Derby Diaries: ‘Spygate’ distracted from poor Derby County display at Leeds United RUMOUR MILL: Manchester United will allow Marouane Fellaini to leave for £15m this month