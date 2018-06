Derby County will host newly-promoted Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers as part of their pre-season schedule.

The Rams will play Wolves on Saturday, July 28 with a 3pm kick-off.

First on the calendar as things stand will be a trip to face Notts County at Meadow Lane on Saturday, July 14, kick-off 3pm.

Derby will then travel to Nuneaton to face League One side Coventry City on Wednesday, July 25, kick-off 7.45pm.