Rams finalise pre-season line-up with Stags and Saints friendlies

Derby County have announced their final two pre-season friendlies.

Following the opening friendly of the summer at Notts County on Saturday, July 14, they have confirmed they will visit Mansfield Town on Wednesday, July 18 with a 7.30pm kick-off.

They will then host Premier League side Southampton at Pride Park three days later on Saturday, July 21, that game kicking off at 3pm.

The previously-planned match at Nuneaton where Derby will play Coventry City is scheduled for Wednesday, July 25 at 7.45pm, before newly-promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers go to Pride Park on Saturday, July 28 at 3pm.

The new Sky Bet Championship season, for which the fixtures are released next Thursday, commences on Saturday, August 4.