Rams to visit Oldham in Carabao Cup

Derby County will travel to Oldham Athletic in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Frank will take on Frankie in the tie, with both club's new managers, Frank Lampard and Frankie Bunn, going head-to-head in the game which will take place on week commencing August 13.

The competition has seen changes ahead of this season's instalment of the tournament, with extra-time to be removed from every round apart from the final, meaning matches that are tied at 90 minutes will go straight to penalties.

The format of penalties will also revert to the traditional format, as opposed to the recently trialled ABBA formula, which will no longer feature in EFL competitions.

VAR will again be utilised in the competition and can be incorporated for all games that are played at Premier League stadiums, while this season’s final will take place on Sunday 24 February 2019, with the winners guaranteed a place in the Europa League in the following campaign.