REPORT: Derby County 1-1 Norwich City

Craig Bryson's late equaliser earned a point for the Rams in a largely even encounter against Norwich City on Wednesday night.

There wasn't much to choose between the teams throughout the evening and a draw always looked the most likely result, even after City had gone in front 20 minutes from time.

Derby had required patience once again before getting their goal, not being able to create all that many clear openings during the 90 minutes and only showing real attacking pressure once they'd got level.

But it was a good response to Saturday's defeat at Bolton and for Norwich ended a run of three straight wins.

Scott Malone looked assured at left-back in his first home start, while once again Mason Mount was at the heart of most Rams attacking moves but lacked the finishing touch. Otherwise there wasn't too much to thrill the home faithful aside from their late goal.

The first effort of note came five minutes in courtesy of a trip down route one from the Rams, Scott Carson's long clearance finding David Nugent who shot low first time but Tim Krul parried his shot wide.

At the other end, Christoph Zimmerman headed straight at Carson following a corner, then it was another ten minutes before Jamal Lewis's volley was blocked on its way to goal by a diving Rams defender.

Pukki then saw an effort from the edge of the box deflect up and just over, before Lewis was sent in down the inside left flank but his low shot was straight at Carson.

Mount shot low at Krul on 32 minutes from just outside the penalty area, then eight minutes later he danced into the box and beat two players before seeing his eventual shot blocked wide by Timm Klose.

An even better chance came Norwich's way two minutes later as the ball broke to Todd Cantwell in the penalty area but he shot low at Carson and Derby cleared and an even first-half soon came to a close.

The second-half would see few chances created in the first 20 minutes or so, both sides lacking a creative spark and the defences well on top.

A Norwich break ended with Pukki seeing a shot blocked by Richard Keogh's head, the chance sandwiching two Derby changes which saw Tom Lawrence and Jack Marriott brought on to try and improve the Rams' so far limited attacking prowess.

Pukki again went close with a low shot just wide of the far post that was deflected en route, and it was from that corner that the lead came Norwich's way.

Emi Buendia swung the ball in and Klose got to it first ahead of Keogh to guide a header past Carson and into the net on 70 minutes.

Mount nearly had Derby level eight minutes from time as his shot from Bryson's low cross was deflected just over the crossbar.

But it was Bryson himself who would get the equaliser on 86 minutes. Sub Martyn Waghorn put a ball into the six yard box from out on the left and Bryson managed to turn it into the net with his knee to level the scores in slightly fortuitous fashion. It was reward again for another energetic display from Bryson who didn't stop running all night.

Derby rallied late on, Marriott having a shot blocked from a narrow angle, but in the end the spoils would be rightly shared.

Derby: Carson, Bryson, Tomori, Keogh (c), Wilson (Waghorn 71), Mount, Johnson, Bennett (Lawrence 60), Nugent (Marriott 65), Bogle, Malone

Subs not used: Roos, Forsyth, Pearce, Huddlestone

Norwich: Krul, Zimmerman, Leitner, Lewis, Klose, Buendia (Thompson 85), Stiepermann (Vrancic 81), Pukki, Tettey (c), Cantwell (Rhodes 90), Aarons

Subs not used: McGovern, Godfrey, Trybull, Srbeny

Ref: Geoff Eltringham

Att: 24,246