REPORT: Derby County 3-1 Birmingham City - Rams fight back for another impressive win

Derby County produced a superb second-half display to battle back from being a goal down to beat in-form Birmingham City on Saturday.

The Blues hadn't lost since the end of August and it looked like that run would continue when they went in at half-time a goal to the good against a disjointed-looking Rams side that was missing the influential Mason Mount in midfield.

But a spirited response in the second-half, helped by two goals in three minutes not long after it started, saw the Rams produce another impressive result to add to those recorded in recent weeks against sides around them in the league table.

Harry Wilson had the first effort on goal six minutes in as he struck an effort from 25 yards which Lee Camp palmed away low to his left for a corner. From the set piece, Jack Marriott flicked on but somehow Richard Keogh proceeded to spoon the ball over the bar from barely two yards out.

Marriott then cut in before shooting low past Camp's near post as the Rams continued to start well, but it would be the Blues who would take the lead against the run of play on ten minutes.

The ball reached Che Adams down the right and his cross from the byline found the in-form Lukas Jutkiewicz in acres of space and he had time to control and pick his spot with a low shot past Scott Carson.

There was a lull in terms of chances for another 20 minutes or so, the Rams lacking any real direction in the middle of the park or creative quality where it mattered. Wilson was then handed the chance to try his luck with a free-kick from 25 yards out, his effort parried away by Camp and Birmingham cleared.

Marriott saw a low shot also blocked wide by Camp after being fed by Wilson right on the stroke of half-time, but the break arrived with the hosts frustrated and lacking cohesion all over the pitch.

The Rams began the second-half well and Lawrence hit a low effort in the opening moments which Camp parried wide, then Duane Holmes also saw Camp push a strike away, but the Rams would finally get level moments later.

Craig Forsyth found space down the left and his low ball into the six yard box was turned in by Mason Bennett under pressure from a defender.

Just two minutes later, the Rams then went in front. A free-kick out on the right was swung in by Wilson's left boot and as it headed towards the near post, Jutkiewicz stuck out a leg which crucially sent the ball up and over Camp and into the net, though the fact that Wilson's strike was just about on target may result in him being awarded the goal.

Chances again dried up for a little while but when the next one arrived it brought the third Rams goal. Forsyth again was the creator as his ball slid through the middle set Marriott away and, despite ending up at a very narrow angle, Marriott's low shot went under Camp and into the net to earn a two-goal advantage.

Wilson then nearly conjured up another goal from a free-kick, this time his strike from 30 yards hitting the post and being cleared, before moments later, Marriott drove forward and fired low at Camp.

Holmes, who had looked lively throughout on his first Rams start, got forward before firing too high a few minutes later as the hosts looked to put the seal on a superb second-half, but in the end three goals would be more than enough to see them to another success.

Derby: Carson, Forsyth, Keogh, Wilson, Waghorn (Bennett 15), Lawrence, Marriott (Jozefzoon 90), Holmes (Johnson 90), Davies (c), Bogle, Huddlestone.

Subs not used: Roos, Tomori, Nugent, Malone

Birmingham: Camp, Pedersen, Colin, Kieftenbeld, Mahoney, Adams, Jutkiewicz, Dean, G Gardner (Harding 73), Jota, Morrison (c)

Subs not used: Trueman, Roberts, Gardner, Solomon-Otabor, Lubala, Lakin.

Ref: Chris Kavanagh

Att: 28,114