Rochdale sack Keith Hill, while Spurs line up move for Newport County star Kion Etete - and the latest news from League One and Two

Rochdale have parted company with manager Keith Hill, ending his six-year tenure at Spotland.

The 49-year-old took the reigns at the club for the second time in 2013 and shortly won promotion to League One, a year later.

However, a run of nine defeat in 11 matches and The Dale five points away from safety, has seen him relieved of his duties.

In total, Hill has guided Rochdale to two promotions having managed the club between 2006 and 2011, also.

Tottenham Hotspur are weighing up a move for Newport County starlet Kion Etete, the Daily Mail reports.

The forward, 17, had a week’s trial with Spurs, scoring twice for their under-18s in a 5-3 win against West Ham United over the weekend.

Etete, 17, who made his professional debut in October, was linked with Nottingham Forest in January and has gone on to make six first-team appearances since.

It is thought Mauricio Pochettino and his staff will continue to monitor his progress in the coming weeks.

Sunderland handed starts to THREE trialists as their under-23s travelled to Aston Villa on Monday evening.

Kevin Berkoe (Wolves), Andrea Borg (Peterborough) and Ruben Sammut (Chelsea) all featured from the off in a 1-0 defeat at Walsall’s Banks’s Stadium.

Sammut first appeared last week, where coach Elliott Dickman said a decision would likely be made following the conclusion of the game in the Midlands last night.

The Cats youngsters are back in action on Friday, where the visit of Manchester United may present an opportunity for the trio further impress.

Portsmouth midfielder Andy Cannon is expected to return to training this month after sustaining a thigh injury in mid-January.

The winter signing, who joined for a reported £150,000, limped off in a 2-1 defeat to Oxford United, going on to miss the last 10 matches.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett confirmed: “Andy will still be a number of weeks away. He’s improving, but we won’t rush him, and he is still a number of weeks away.

“I can’t necessarily put a date on him, I couldn’t say to you he’ll be back for one specific game, but he will be back in March.”

Former Bradford City manager Colin Todd has backed Gary Bowyer to steer the club away from League One relegation.

Todd, whose son Andy will act as the former Blackpool boss’ assistant, spoke to the Telegraph and Argus. You can read the full interview HERE.

“He’s very thorough in what he does, he knows what he wants and gets his point over. He’ll have a good dressing room.

“He will bring smiles back to their faces even with the situation the team are in.

“Nobody knows what will happen long term but if he can do what we all hope then it will be some achievement.

“He will believe in his own mind that they can get out of it.”

Barry Fry has resumed his role at Peterborough United after serving his ban for admitting to breaching betting rules.

The Posh director of football was suspended from all football-related activity for a month - with a further three months suspended - and fined £35,000.

Mr Fry had placed bets as insurance against potential bonus payments should Jack Marriott be top goalscorer or Posh be promoted last season.

The former Birmingham City manager’s ban started on February 1 and has now come to an end, allowing him to resume his role at the club.

Fleetwood Town attacker Gerard Garner has topped Saturday’s Football League debut by signing a new deal at the club.

Garner, who featured in the EFL for the first time on against Gillingham, has put pen to paper on a one-year extension.

Additionally, Town hold the option of a further year in the summer of 2020 for the 20-year-old, who spent last year on loan at Southport and FC United of Manchester.

Elsewhere, Ossama Ashley has signed a professional contract at AFC Wimbledon while Charlton Athletic are set to open contract talks with Joe Aribo this week.