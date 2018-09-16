Rotherham v Derby County fans gallery - can you spot anyone you know?

It was a disappointing day for Derby County fans yesterday as the Rams slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Rotherham.

Both Tom Lawrence and manager Frank Lampard were sent off as the Rams became frustrated with the match officials in the second-half, although that perhaps took the emphasis off of an otherwise disappointing overall display from the Rams who struggled to exert their authority on the game.

