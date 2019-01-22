RUMOUR MILL: Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba wants to sit down with the club for talks over a contract extension MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 19: Paul Pogba of Manchester United runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on January 19, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba wants to sit down with the club for talks over a contract extension. (The Sun) Chelsea forward Eden Hazard says he would not join Manchester United even if Zinedine Zidane took over as manager BREAKING: Derby County confirm signing of former Arsenal, Chelsea and England star Ashley Cole