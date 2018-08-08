RUMOUR MILL: Pogba wants to go to Barcelona, Heaton could leave Burnley after Hart arrival

Here are the latest transfer rumours doing the rounds on Wednesday, August 8

Paul Pogba has told Manchester United team-mates he wants to leave Old Trafford for Barcelona, according to reports. (Daily Mail)

WIth Joe Hart’s arrival at Burnley, England goalkeeper Tom Heaton could leave Turf Moor. (Daily Mail)

Leeds United look close to getting the signature of 27-year-old Brighton midfielder Oliver Norwood. (Leeds Live)

Chelsea look set to break the transfer record for a goalkeeper as Athletic Bilbao keeper Kepa heads to London to finalise £70M a move. (Talk Sport)

Thibaut Courtois will move to Real Madrid with Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovaci going to Stamford Bridge on loan as part of the deal. (Daily Telegraph)

Tottenham have offered £25m for Jack Grealish - but Aston Villa value the 22-year-old at closer to £40m. (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United may set their sights on Leicester City defender Harry Maguire after missing out on Bayern Munich Jerome Boateng. (Bild)

Leicester may be preparing for the loss of Harry Maguire by targeting Dinamo Zagreb’s Filip Benkovic and Freiburg’s Turkish international Caglar Soyuncu. (Daily Mirror)

Lucas Perez could move from Arsenal to West Ham in a £5million deal. (London Evening Standard)

West Ham are also in the chase with Everton and Crystal Palace for £8.9m Roma midfielder Maxime Gonalons (90min)

Crystal Palace and Fulham are interested in Jordan Ayew, with the 26-year-old forward apparently refusing to train with Swansea City. (Daily Mirror)

Everton are confident of signing Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma on loan for the season. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko could move to join AC Milan on loan. (Sky Sports)

Watford have offered Southampton £10m for 23-year-old midfielder James Ward-Prowse. (The Sun)

Stoke City may hang on to Jack Butland with Potters boss Gary Rowett saying it would be too difficult to sign a replacement keeper so close to the transfer deadline. (Stoke Sentinel)