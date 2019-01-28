Ryan Baker bags three as Belper United cruise to victory over Clifton All Whites

Belper United cruised to a 4-0 win over Clifton All Whites in the East Midlands Counties League Premier on Saturday.

Ryan Baker was the main architect of United’s victory, bagging a hat-trick, with Tom Rushby adding the other in a dominant display.

United made two changes from the defeat to Selston with Alfie Holland and Dean Oliver replacing Tom Curtis and Sam Vickers.

The Green Army started well and the pace of Baker and Josh Wright troubled the Clifton backline.

The hosts took the lead on 10 minutes when a well taken free kick by Rushby went over the wall and hit the back of the net.

There were chances at either end in the opening half an hour. Belper’s best falling to Baker, through one-on-one, but his effort was saved.

Top scorer Rushby was forced off on 32 minutes through injury, Laurence Constable replacing him. Constable had a golden chance on the stroke of half time but he shot over from two yards.

The second goal arrived on 62 minutes when Wright’s perfectly weighted through ball found Baker to calmly slot past the Clifton keeper.

Clifton threw bodies forward but an organised Belper defended superbly throughout.

Belper were awarded a penalty after Baker was fouled inside the box on 68 minutes, the same man picking himself up and striking the ball home from 12 yards.

The Green Army made two more substitutions with Matt Adcock and Alfie Holland making way for Kyle Hudson and Tom Curtis.

With Clifton pushing forward, Baker got his third of the game after great work by Tim Adcock who crossed in for Baker to calmly volley into the empty net.

Clifton were awarded a penalty on 89 minutes after Dean Oliver was penalised for a handball, however, Belper United’s goalkeeper Mark Rathbone saved superbly, getting down to his right hand side and pushing the ball wide to keep a clean sheet.