Selston end United’s mini winning run

Belper United couldn’t contain title-chasing Selston in their East Midlands Counties League Premier match on Saturday, losing 2-1 at Christchurch Meadow.

United were unchanged from last week’s 4-2 victory over West Bridgford with Gowing, Holland and Foster returning to the squad.

And they could have had the perfect start inside two minutes through top goalscorer James Rushby, but for a good save by the Selston goalkeeper.

Forward James Rushby broke the offside trap on 20 minutes but his shot was deflected by the recovering Selston defender.

Selston took the lead on the 23rd-minute through Carl Moore who tapped the ball in from three yards out after a cross from Kenan Layton.

The away team took a two goal advantage five minutes later after poor marking allowed Taylor to cross the ball into Kenan Layton, who spun his defender and shot into roof of net from 15 yards.

The first half was very open with both teams having spells in the game and getting into some dangerous positions.

After 10 minutes of second half action, the home side made their first change of the game with Ben Gowing replacing Josh Wright.

Ryan Baker had a great change to get on the scoresheet with a powerful strike but for a great save by the Selston keeper.

Belper United won a penalty on the 83rd-minute after substitute Dean Oliver was fouled. Gowing stepped up and fired the ball straight down the middle to give United hope.

United tried to get the equaliser but couldn’t break down the Selston defence.

Defeat sees the end of United’s three-game winning run.