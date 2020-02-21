Sensible mindset for Stocksbridge Park Steels test, says Belper Town boss Grant Black

Belper Town will approach Saturday's trip to play-off rivals Stocksbridge Park Steels in "a sensible way", says Nailers boss Grant Black.

A narrow home defeat to Worksop Town last time out brought an end to Belper's nine-game unbeaten run in difficult weather conditions at the Raygar Stadium.

Despite creating a handful of good opportunities on the day, the Nailers couldn't register a goal until the 82nd-minute when Charlie Dawes struck low into the net.

And Black felt the performance could have brought a different result on another day.

"If you get beaten but you try and do everything right then it's a lot easier to take," he told the Belper News.

"Saturday was two errors which saw us concede but I don't think Worksop had any other chances.

"While we had four or five and we just didn't take them.

"I thought we played well and there were some really good individual performances.

"On another day we would have put four or five of those chances away and not make the mistakes.

"It was a good performance and we are going to lose games between now and the end of the season but it's all about how we bounce back from it.

"If it was a bad performance then it would be more of a concern.

"Worksop made it difficult but on another day it could have been a different result. I'm not too disheartened about it."

The inclement weather conditions made it tough for both sides and since then the persistent rain from Storm Dennis has flooded the Christchurch Meadow pitch.

It has fortunately subsided since but still Tuesday evening's scheduled Derbyshire Senior Cup semi-final at home to New Mills was postponed.

It means the Nailers have to dust themselves down for a trip to fifth-placed Stocksbridge Park Steels on Saturday, who were beaten at Stamford last time out.

"Going forward they're really strong and it's something we'll have to be wary about this week.

"Hopefully we'll be able to cause them a few problems going the other way.

"If we can take something from the game then it wouldn't be a bad result for where we are and where they are in the league.

"We'll be looking at it in a sensible way and I think if we can go there and not get beaten then it'll be a good result for us," added Black.