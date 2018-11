Derby County fans travelled to Sheffield Wednesday hoping to see the Rams boost their promotion push.

The Owls were in the bottom half of the table at kick-off after an indifferent start, while the Rams were in the play-off places despsite losing their previous match.

And the Rams fans were not disappointed as Derby fought back from a goal down to win 2-1.

Click on the fans gallery by Jez Tighe to see if you can spot a familiar face.

