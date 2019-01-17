SPYGATE OPINION: ‘Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa was showboating... trying to make Derby County look stupid’

I wasn’t going to make any more comments on the Spygate incident as Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa had apologised and the Football League and Football Association are looking into the matter.

For me that was enough, but yesterday we had the impromptu press conference called by Bielsa which had many Leeds fans wondering if he was going to resign.

What we actually got was a manager showing off how he does his homework on teams and this was with a powerpoint display. He went on to say how many times he watches other teams games and briefed those in attendance on how he thinks Derby play.

To be quite honest, he was showboating to the press and trying to make Derby County and Frank Lampard look stupid! Well that’s my opinion.

It looked like an exercise to say “Look at my brilliance and stuff anyone who doesn’t like it!” He admitted he has every team spied on during training and although it may not have broken any rules, it’s not ethical!

Leeds fans glorying in this episode will enjoy the moment, but they would be wise to the fact that Bielsa sticking the proverbial two fingers up to everyone that has criticised may come back to haunt them!

He is known for someone who won’t think twice about leaving if things aren’t going his way! Apart from national team managers jobs, his record of longevity at any club isn’t good!