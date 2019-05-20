Sunderland defender attracting Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and QPR interest - League One and League Two news

Here is all the latest news from League One and League Two (20th May 2019).

Barnsley and QPR have joined Sheffield Wednesday in the race to sign Sunderland defender Adam Matthews, as per Football Insider.

The 27-year-old is out-of-contract this summer with talks over a new contract yet to commence due to the club’s uncertainty around what division they will be in next season.

Even so, Matthews, believed to be one of the Black Cats’ highest-earners, has lost his starting 11 spot in recent months to Luke O’Nien.

Meanwhile, reported Sunderland target Lawrence Shankland has opened the door on a move to the Stadium of Light after confirming his Ayr United exit.

Portsmouth winger Jamal Lowe is one step closer to a Championship switch, according to reports.

The Daily Star report that Pompey’s failure to secure promotion to England’s second-tier could see Lowe push for a move away from the south coast.

And they have suggested Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion and Middlesbrough remain interested in acquiring the winger having been linked with him earlier in the campaign.

Lowe could be joined by Matt Clarke, as The Sun believe around £5million is likely to seal a move away from Fratton Park.

Peterborough United chairman Darren MacAnthony has shot down speculation linking the club with a move for Portsmouth goalkeeper Luke McGee.

MacAnthony was responding to reports from Sun journalist Alan Nixon, who said Posh were interested in Pompey’s out-of-favour shotstopper.

“Big Al is completely wrong,” said MacAnthony. ‘We’ve been offered Luke multiple times. Great guy is Luke but we are going in a different direction. So this time Alan is way off.”

Posh, however, are likely to lose defender Ryan Tafazolli this summer with Football Insider reporting that Swansea City are plotting a swoop.

Blackpool FC’s new owner is expected to be in control by mid-June.

The Blackpool Gazette understands four serious bids have been submitted and it is now the receiver’s job to consider these and determine the most appropriate way to conclude the sale.

Hong Kong-based businessman Simon Sadler and Henry Teh, an investor from Singapore, are thought to be the frontrunners.

In other League One transfer news, a Bristol Live ‘exclusive’ states Nottingham Forest are interested in Bristol Rovers contract rebel Tom Lockyer.

Gillingham goalkeeper Tomas Holy is in advanced talks with Ipswich Town, the East Anglian Times understands.

West Ham United midfielder Jay Mingi has agreed terms to join Charlton Athletic this summer, says Football Insider.

Meanwhile, In League Two, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has held face-to-face talks with in-demand Oldham Athletic George Edmundson.

Footbal Insider believes Gerrard attempted to persuade Edmundson to snub offers from elsewhere - including Peterborough United.

It is believed Gerrard has come away believing his sales pitch may be enough to sway the battle in the favour of his side.

The Lancashire Evening Post stated last week that Preston North End have watched him several times there is no current interest on their part.

Bristol City are preparing to rival Leeds United for Forest Green winger Reece Brown this summer, Football Insider reports.

It was revealed last week that Leeds had opened talks with the League Two side about signing Brown, who is out-of-contract soon, for a compensation fee.

However, Lee Johnson’s Robins are thought to be providing the Whites strong competition for the 23-year-old by beginning discussions of their own.

Several reports over the weekend have suggested City are closing in on another fourth-tier talent - Sammie Szmodics from Colchester United.