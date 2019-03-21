Tom Huddlestone to remain at Derby County for another year

Derby County have triggered an extension cause in midfielder Tom Huddlestone's contract, keeping him at Pride Park for another year.

The 32-year-old, who is in his second spell at Derby having started his career there, was due to become a free agent in the summer but has now made enough appearances to trigger the clause which means the experienced midfielder will remain for an extra 12 months.

Having come through the academy at Derby, Huddlestone went on to enjoy a successful career at Tottenham Hotspur and Hull City, including making four England appearances, before returning to Pride Park in 2017.

He has played 26 times for Derby this season, to add to his 47 appearances in the last campaign.