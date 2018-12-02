Tom Lawrence hails good all-round display as Derby County beat Swansea City

Tom Lawrence hailed Derby County’s weekend win over Swansea City as a good all-round performance.

It was the perfect response following their midweek defeat at Stoke City.

Lawrence told RamsTV: “2-0 is always a dodgy scoreline and you like to get a third to kill the game off but that didn’t come today, and they managed to nick one at that end that made it a little bit nervy.

“It is vital to bounce back in this league and that is what we have done. I thought it was a good performance all round.

“That shows we have a good mentality in the team. It is positive that we can do that, and we just need to get the consistency right now.”

With no midweek game the Rams now have a week to prepare for their next challenge, at Wigan Athletic next Saturday.

And Lawrence hopes the game will kickstar a run of wins as Derby look to cemebt a place in the play-offs.

“We go into every game trying to win it and I think teams come here and know they have a game on their hands. We just look forward to each game as they come now and hopefully we get more wins.

“The league is a tight one this year, but we just need to focus on ourselves and get a little run of games together now and we will be fine.

“I think they are the underdogs of the league this year, they have beaten some big teams already so it is going to be a tough game.”