Tougher start for Webster after snow forces postponement

Aaron Webster’s first Evo-Stik NPL test as the new Belper Town boss has gone from taking on the bottom club to facing the runaway leaders away from home thanks to last weekend’s snow.

But Webster believes both games are tough for very different reasons and just can’t wait to get started.

“It’s been a slow start,” he said. “I am not one who usually looks at the weather forecast for the weekend, that’s usually my missus.

“But last weekend I was dying for the game to be on.

“Obviously it wasn’t to be so we have to hope on next weekend now and hope we can get somewhere to train on once or twice before that.”

Now he will face very different opposition, but explained: “A lot of people said it would be a nice, easy start but Romulus would have been fighting for their lives and given their all.

“Now we go to Basford who are flying at the top instead.

“I know a few of the lads down there and I was at a seven-a-side tournament with their manager Martin Carruthers last week.

“We had a good chat and he said if I needed any help and information on teams and formations to just give him a call, which was nice.

“I asked him what formation Basford were going to play this weekend but I didn’t get anything!”

At least Webster did get a first win under his belt last week as his side beat Long Eaton United on penalties to reach the Derbyshire Senior Cup quarter-finals.

But now the snow and frost has bitten hard, the former Burton Albion legend is remembering how difficult some things are at non-League level.

“I am still trying to find somewhere for our training this week,” he said.

“It’s too dangerous to train on our ground and all the 3Gs and five-a-side pitches are booked up.

“But I have been here before. I have not always been in the league.

“Non-League is my roots so I knew what to expect – it’s just been a few years so it’s re-jigging my memory.”

He has certainly enjoyed his first week in charge.

“I like the responsibility. I like to call the shots,” he said.

“The phone calls and texts have been constant. But I have to get back to them if I can as they be important and I don’t want to miss out on players. You have always got to be ready.

“It’s been non-stop on social media too. But I guess it’s better than it all being quiet.”

Despite barely having seen his squad in action yet, Webster said he was already talking to players about coming in to bolster what he has inherited. But he stressed all current players would get their chance with him.

“I have spoken to players – I think I would be naïve not to have done,” he said.

“But, as I have said before, I am not coming into a club that has just lost seven or eight on the bounce as is usual when there is a managerial vacancy.

“All the players here now will get a chance to impress whether in matches or training. There are still a couple of players I’ve not seen train yet. But everyone deserves their chance.

“I do want to bring in players and put my stamp on the team.

“But if someone is playing well they will keep their place.”