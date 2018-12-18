Transfer rumours: Manchester United will have to fork out around £24m if they sack Jose Mourinho in January Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Manchester United will have to fork out around £24m if they decide to sack Jose Mourinho as manager before the end of the January transfer window. (Daily Record) Premier League chiefs are planning an anti-racism summit in a bid to avoid a potential media blackout from players. (Daily Mirror) . Lampard angry at penalty denial as Derby County draw with Nottingham Forest Premier League Live: Manchester City target Real Madrid star