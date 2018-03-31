Unbeaten run stretched

Belper Town stretched their unbeaten run to five matches on Easter Saturday with a hard-fought 2-1 win on Romulus’s artificial surface.

But it was anything but a comfortable 90 minutes against the hard and uncompromising bottom-of-the-table club.

The mid-table Nailers took their only two clear-cut chances in the Evo-Stik League Division One South match, while the Roms couldn’t get past a well-organised Belper defence.

Dominic Allen belied his diminutive stature at the heart of the rearguard, giving a magnificent display against some of the toughest forwards Belper have faced this season.

Lee Williamson also gave a polished display in midfield.

Romulus dominated the opening before, in the 21st minute, Belper stunned the home side by scoring an excellent goal.

After good build-up play, Dylan Garnett delivered a perfect cross into the path of Jonathan Jebbison at the far post, and he converted the clinically.

The closest the home side came to a first equaliser saw Belper keeper Joe Searson-Smithard keep out Malachi Farquharson’s 33rd minute perfectly-struck volley.

The second half followed a similar pattern.

Roms’ skipper Cameron Lee headed over a good chance and Kris Taylor was similarly wasteful as he nodded over a corner kick.

At the other end Dylan Garnett cut inside to fire a low shot directly at the keeper.

A fine pass from Williamson saw Garnett run free, but his header went straight at Billy Spinks.

As the Nailers finished the game strongly, Sam Birks made a good run into the penalty area before his shot was turned wide by the keeper.

In the 84th minute, Belper doubled the advantage. Kieran Harrison’s shot hit the post and Dominic Allen forced the rebound over the line.

The home side continued to press and were rewarded with a penalty after Farquharson was tripped.

Romario Martin converted the spot-kick, but the Nailers played out the last few minutes comfortably to clain the points.