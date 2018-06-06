Versatility key trait in Nailers’ new-look squad

Grant Black believes versatility will be an important trait in next season’s Belper Town squad.

Several of the Nailers’ new signings made this week can adopt more than one position on the football field.

And Black was keen to have that flexibility within his squad, with one eye on keeping the club financially stable.

He said: “We can’t really have two or three players for every position like some other clubs can do in this division.

“We have to look at players who can play in a couple of positions in case we do have a run of injuries or suspensions.”

The majority of signings are midfielders by trade and Black was keen to strengthen that part of his team early.

Danny Gordon, Jake Ellam, Ricky Paylor, Nathan Curtis, Jordan Deacey and Kane Bingley are categorised as midfielders.

“It’s a big part of Evo-Stik football,” said Black. “A lot of games are won and lost in that area of the pitch so it was something that we had targeted.

“The lads who we have worked with before are comfortable in that position and comfortable at this standard. They know what’s expected in this league.

“A couple of them can play at full-back as well, one can play at centre-half, the other behind the striker or out wide, which are massive pluses as well.

“They’ve got good versatility between them. They’re predominantly midfielders but they can all play in different positions.”

While defender Darryl Lucas and centre forward and captain Alex Peterson also signed for the club on Saturday.

All of the new crop have previous links to Ossett Town, either signed directly from or have them listed as a previous club.

“From bottom level to top level in football, managers always take players with them they can trust,” said Black.

“That’s a massive part of football and we’re no different. They’re players we can trust but also players we know can deliver at this standard.

“That’s the most important aspect for us - they’re all good players who can deliver with performances as well.”

Peterson was named captain on arrival and Black said the striker leads from the front in more ways than one.

“It was a no-brainer for me. He’s played at a good standard and is the mirror image of what me and Norbs (Mick Norbury, assistant manager) are.

“He’s hard working, he sets high standards of himself and that will spread to everyone else. He’s a good leader and everything you want in a captain.

“That’s cemented in - he’ll be the captain for the season,” he said.

The number of new additions could increase further this week with Black said to be keen on signing a goalkeeper and central defender. He added: “That’ll give us a good base. That’s something we’ve looked to tie up as quickly as we can. Everything else will fall into place around that I think.”