VIDEO: YouTube reveal the most popular teams and players ahead of the World Cup

As the world eagerly awaits the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, football fans are turning to YouTube to research and gear up for this summer’s tournament.

In fact, global interest for the 2018 FIFA World Cup continues to grow, with search volume across Google and YouTube beating that of the Olympics, as well as other major sporting events.To better understand what football fans are watching on YouTube, we researched which national teams, players, and football-related videos were trending on the platform over the past year: