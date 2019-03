In the gallery below, we look at each opponent in order and assess the Rams' chances in each game, predicting each result.

1. March 30 - Rotherham United (H) Rotherham beat the Rams earlier in the season but remain in relegation trouble, currently sitting third from bottom. Our prediction - Derby 2-0 Rotherham. Getty Buy a Photo

2. April 6 - Brentford (A) Brentford sit firmly in mid-table and are unlikely to go up or down. That could play into Derby's favour. Our prediction - Brentford 1-2 Derby. Getty Buy a Photo

3. April 9 - Blackburn Rovers (A) Another side likely to remain in mid-table. The sides drew earlier in the season and we fancy a similar outcome. Our prediction - Blackburn 1-1 Derby. Getty Buy a Photo

4. April 13 - Bolton Wanderers (H) The Trotters are in a mess financially with uncertainty over the club's future plaguing their relegation-threatened season. Our prediction - Derby 3-0 Bolton. Getty Buy a Photo

