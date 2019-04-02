We were nowhere near good enough, admits Belper Town captain Alex Peterson

Belper Town captain Alex Peterson said his side were “nowhere near good enough” as they failed to match their opponents’ standards in a 2-1 home defeat to Pickering Town.

Back-to-back league defeats dented the Nailers’ fading Evo-Stik League East Division play-off hopes as Pickering’s sharp attacking work was too much for the hosts.

Belper, ninth in the division, now face two matches on the road, starting with a visit to Cleethorpes Town, with a win a necessity to keep their play-off push alive.

However, despite the recent disappointments, Peterson remained optimistic about keeping the Nailers’ faint promotion hopes alive.

“There are still 15 points to play for, and you can never say never,” the captain said, “There’s always one team that sneaks in, and there’s no reason why that can’t be us.”

Peterson had levelled after half an hour against Pickering to cancel out Daniel Earl’s breakaway goal, but Joe Danby struck the winner for the Pikes eight minutes into the second half.

Belper’s goalscorer had strong words about the side’s performance.

“Not good enough. Nowhere near good enough for the standards we set in that changing room. We had a plan and we didn’t stick to it,” said the captain.

Manager Grant Black had mentioned in his preview for the fixture how Pickering used their physical strength to their advantage, but it was also their intensity that played a big part in where the points went.

Peterson said: “They were physical, but had the desire. They had more quality on the ball and their decision making was better.

“It’s Evo-Stik, so you get physical teams, but their desire outweighed ours.”

Belper failed to capitalise on a momentum shift before half-time after they equalised, with Danny South’s acrobatic effort the closest the hosts went to taking the lead before trailing again shortly after half-time.

The Nailers were without suspended Craig Nelthorpe and injured Alfred Thompson, and they will have to quickly adapt to life without the pair. Nelthorpe will be missing for three more games, and Thompson for the rest of the season.

“If they’d played today and played well, we still would’ve had seven or eight players who weren’t at it,” admitted Peterson. “We win as a team and lose as a team. The result has gone that way because we didn’t want it enough.”

With the play-offs now a huge ask for Belper, the attention is slowly beginning to turn to next season, with players eager to convince Black that they’re worth a place next season.

The skipper added: “You’ve got to have have some self-pride. Every player will be playing for their shirt next year. We know how Evo-Stik is, people move around and you’re not just given a shirt — you’ve got to earn it.”