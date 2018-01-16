Webster: Time to gain momentum

Aaron Webster hopes Belper Town’s impressive win at promotion-hopefuls Alvechurch last Saturday can be a turning point in the Nailers’ season.

The 4-2 win was only Webster’s second victory since he took charge and followed an encouraging Derbyshire Senior Cup performance against Chesterfield four days earlier.

And Webster thinks the two fixtures have shown him a lot more of what he wanted to see from his players.

He said: “The Chesterfield game started to show me things were looking better. The defeats we’d had before that had told me a lot about the team and about certain individuals but against a full-time side and on a really good pitch, it was a different kind of test for us and we did really well.

“I then wanted us to take that forward into the Alvechurch game, knowing we were again going to be underdogs given the good season they’re having.

“So to go there and get a result like that given the run we’d had was really encouraging and I was very pleased.”

Belper look ahead to a home fixture with Corby Town this weekend, another side with play-off ambitions.

The Nailers’ home form has been disappointing this season but Webster is confident his side can now follow up wins on the road with their first under his tutelage at the Marston’s Stadium.

He said: “It would be great to go on a bit of a run now as we’ve got some confidence and momentum for the first time.

“Most of our best displays have been away from home, like the ones against Sheffield, Basford, Chesterfield and Alvechurch, so it’s important now we try and replicate that at home.

“In some of the games so far the performances have warranted three points but it’s the results that people see and which matter.

“We are not going to get carried away with just one win but we can go into Saturday with a lot of confidence.”

Webster also highlighted the importance of rewarding those who have played well with further starts.

He said: “I’m a believer in players earning the shirt and our displays in the last couple of games have told me that I don’t have to make changes unless I have to.

“I was even able to leave Alex Steadman out at Alvechurch even though he’s been probably the top striker here in recent times, but he knows he has to work hard to get back into the team now he’s fit.

“I want the subs to be hungry and wanting to play and win their places in the team as competition for places is so important.”