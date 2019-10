Here, we've selected what we think is a team of the Rams' best players from the last ten years. Picked in a 4-3-3 formation plus seven subs and a manager, there are some good players that miss out altogether (but who we may give an honourable mention to at the end...). See what you think!

1. Goalkeeper - Scott Carson Carson has been a consistent performer in a Rams shirt since joining in 2015. He's now on loan at Manchester City, but many fans feel he still has a job to do at Pride Park.

2. Right-back - John Brayford Brayford spent three seasons marauding up and down the right for the Rams, becoming a fans' favourite in the process. Left for Cardiff City in 2013.

3. Left-back - Craig Forsyth Forsyth has been hampered by serious injury several times at Derby but, when he's played, he's been the Rams' best left-back this decade with consistent displays throughout his six years at the club.

4. Centre-back - Fikayo Tomori Only spent one season with the Rams on loan from Chelsea but was a colossus throughout, now having gone on to be a Premier League regular at Stamford Bridge.

