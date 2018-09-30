Woodwork denies 10-man Nailers last-gasp winner

Belper Town kept their nerve to collect a useful point in a 2-2 home draw against Marske United, one of the front runners in Northern Premier League Division One East.

And the 10-man Nailers could have taken all three points close to the end.

Marske, last season’s Division One champions, were stunned when Piteu Crouz latched on to the ball on 11 minutes and, after striding forward to the edge of the penalty, unleashed a tremendous shot into the net.

The visitors fought back and Chay Liddle went close.

At the other end Alex Peterson put George Milner in possession on 28 minutes and the way to goal opened up, but Milner overran the ball.

Crouz then intercepted and fed George Milner, whose shot came back to Nathan Curtis, but with time to make his mind up Curtis saw his effort cleared off the line.

Marske levelled in the 38th minute as the unchallenged Jamie Owens headed in.

Belper ended the half strongly when Nathan Curtis forced his way through only to shoot tamely at the keeper, before he was unfortunate not to do better with another individual effort.

In the second half the visitors took the game to Belper.

Curtis Round put the Seasiders ahead on 57 minutes when he was released by Craig Gott, lashing the ball past keeper James Leverton.

The Nailers were struggling at that point but, with Danny South in imperious form, restricted second-placed Marske to half chances.

Home hopes of a fightback were hit when George Milner was sent off after receiving a second yellow in the 65th minute.

Danny South saved Leverton’s blushes after the keeper let a corner slip through his hands on 69 minutes, hooking the ball off the line.

That proved crucial when Alex Peterson ghosted in to head in a 76th minute corner.

And in the last minute, after good footwork, Crouz was denied a winner by the upright.